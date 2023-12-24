Somali military and allied fighters kill over 130 Al-Shabab militants in Southern and Central parts of the country

Somalia Federal Government Ministry of Defense on Sunday said that Somali National Army in conjunction with local clan fighters killed over 130 Al-Shabab militant group in separate operations conducted in Southern and Central parts of the country.

The Ministry added that the military operations were successfully conducted in Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and Jubaland State, where the joint forces dismantled the terror group from their hideouts.

The statement from the Ministry comes days after the Somali government confirmed the killing of Maalim Ayman, key Al-Shabab figure wanted for crimes against humanity in both Somalia and the neighbouring Kenya.

Minister of Information Said Aweys who broke the news about the death of Ayman said that the insurgent was killed near Jilib where the group has large militancy presence.

In the midst of this significant development against extremism, the group operatives sensing vanquished have in recent days been surrendering themselves to the Somali military with the latest being three important figures who gave themselves in to authorities in different regions after denouncing the group’s ideology.

Somalia Federal Government declared an all out war against Al-Shabaab in 2022 and successive offensives have incredibly contributed to remarkable success against the Islamist outfit in Hirshabelle and Galmudug States where the group held huge swathes of land encompassing strategic towns key to the regional and Federal economic growth.

