Somalia institutes Modern Governance Strategic Direction Program

In an effort to reshape the governance landscape, Somalia has launched its Modern Governance Strategic Direction Program.

The program, which started in Mogadishu, brings international technical experts together to improve public service delivery and transparency in the country’s governance system.

In addition to Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended the event to inaugurate the process of ushering in modern governance.

Over the course of two days, an enormous crowd gathered for a symposium on modern administration in Somalia. All members of the Council of Ministers, international specialists, and leaders well versed in the government development and modernization program are among those in attendance.In his address, President Hassan set a visionary agenda, stating, “We are actively shaping Somalia’s future as we look ahead to 2060. This date holds significance as it marks the centenary of Somalia’s government. Hence, our concerted efforts are directed toward developing a strategic plan that will guide the nation’s progress in the coming decades.”

Moreover, Hamsa highlighted the significance of Somalia’s absence from the global stage over the past three decades. “During this period of absence, the world has witnessed a rapid fusion of technology and progress in governance. To reclaim our place in the global community, we must exert greater efforts than ever before ” asserted the Premier

He also noted the numerous shifts that are now taking place in Somalia. These include the country’s transition from fighting the Al-Shabaab insurgency to imagining a post-Al-Shabaab existence.

Furthermore, Somalia is handling the delicate topic of debt forgiveness and crafting a course to financial stability.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the transition from the “4.5 politics” system to a more inclusive political framework would be a significant step forward in the nation’s growth.

This program marks the start of a new journey toward improving the efficiency and effectiveness of government.

