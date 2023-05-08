Somali Gov’t Evacuates Trapped Citizens from Sudan Amidst Crisis: 379 Safely Returned Home

On Sunday, the Somali government brought back 137 of its citizens who were trapped in Sudan due to the recent clashes, bringing the total number of evacuees to 379.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hamza Adan Hadow, personally welcomed the returnees at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu.

This was the fifth flight from Sudan since the evacuation process started, and it was expedited in less than a week after the outbreak of violence.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of its citizens and thanked its international partners and Somali diplomats in Sudan and Ethiopia for their assistance.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, warring parties in Sudan have met for direct talks as mediators push to end a conflict that has killed hundreds and forced tens of thousands to flee.

