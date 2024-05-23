Mogadishu, May 22, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Raisedon Zenenga, and he deliberated with him on the advancements achieved in security and politics, as well as the collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations.

The meeting explored mechanisms and frameworks to establish a joint technical committee from Somalia and the UN, which will work on the planned transition process towards a UN country office.