Somali Custodial Force Marks 54th Anniversary

The Somali Custodial Force commemorated its 54th anniversary on Thursday.

Established on February 22, 1970, the Custodial Force has played a vital role in upholding law and order throughout the country, while actively contributing to prisoner rehabilitation and improving conditions within Somali prisons.

The event, held in Mogadishu, witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including the Custodial Force commander, General Mahad Abdirahman Adan.

In his address, General Adan expressed his profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication displayed by the officers in carrying out their duties.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for their continued prosperity in the years to come.

The ceremony saw the participation of distinguished guests, including heads of various government agencies such as the Council of Governors, members of both parliamentary bodies, military command officials, and representatives from the judiciary.

The Somali Custodial Force’s 54th anniversary celebration not only recognizes the force’s remarkable commitment to maintaining law and order, but also acknowledges their significant contributions to prisoner rehabilitation and the ongoing efforts to enhance prison conditions across the nation.

