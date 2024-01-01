Somali Cabinet to hold emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss controversial agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia

Somalia’s Cabinet will convene for an emergency meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss and make decisions regarding the Memorandum of Understanding reached between Ethiopia and Somaliland today.

Somali News Agency reported that the emergency meeting will focus on the signing of agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia leaders in Addis Ababa on Monday which paves way for the breakaway region leasing 20 km piece of land to Ethiopia in return for recognition.

Additional reports intimated to Radio Dalsan that a meeting is currently ongoing at the office of Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to strategize on the agenda of the emergency meeting.

On Monday evening, Ethiopia and Somaliland announced that they reached agreement that includes the take way of 20 Km sea by Ethiopia following a closed door meeting between President Muse Bihi and Prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

This development comes days after Somalia and Somaliland agreed to resume stalled talks in Djibouti city, Djibouti following a meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Somaliand counterpart Muse Bihi.

The two talks presided over by Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh culminated into issuance of joint communiqué which states the establishment of committee from both sides to advance the dialogue.

Somaliand declared itself as an independent autonomous Nation in 1991 following the collapse of the military regime of late President Mohamed Siyad Barre.

However Somalia still considers as parts of its Northern region.

