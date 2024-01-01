Ethiopia Secures Somaliland Port

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and President Muse Bihi Abdi of the breakaway region of Somaliland have inked a historical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Addis Ababa.

The agreement, signed just months after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s announcement that Ethiopia was actively exploring all options to secure a port for the country weather by force or negotiations.

The partnership agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland is set to lay the foundation for a comprehensive and multifaceted relationship across various sectors. Its primary objective is to expand Ethiopia’s access to sea gate options, thereby diversifying and strengthening political, diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

One of the key aspects encompassed within the memorandum is the reinforcement of the relationship between politics and diplomacy. This reaffirms the Ethiopian government’s commitment to embracing a spirit of reciprocity and collaboration with its neighbors, with the overarching aim of achieving mutual benefits.

The federal government of Somalia has yet to provide an official comment on this development. Somaliland, which remains a breakaway region of Somalia, has been actively pursuing full statehood since declaring independence in 1991. However, this move has been met with fierce opposition from Mogadishu and has not been recognized internationally.

Despite the political tensions that have occasionally surfaced in Somaliland, the region has often been regarded as a beacon of stability within the chaotic Horn of Africa. However, earlier this year, these tensions escalated, resulting in violent outbreaks that underscored the need for sustainable resolutions.

This recent agreement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s declaration in July of last year, wherein he underscored the Ethiopian government’s commitment to exploring all possible avenues to secure a port for the country. This included a willingness to engage in negotiations, consider compromises, and, as a last resort, deploy force if necessary.

Ethiopia, a landlocked country in East Africa, boasts a population of over 120 million people and has been experiencing rapid economic growth. However, the absence of a direct port has long been a major hindrance to Ethiopia’s economic development. Currently, the nation relies on the ports of Djibouti and Somaliland for its import and export activities. Nevertheless, these ports often pose challenges due to their high costs and congestion issues.

The Ethiopian government has been persistently striving to secure a dedicated port for the country for several years. However, the border dispute with Eritrea has posed significant obstacles, making it challenging to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.

