SODMA distributes humanitarian relief aid to deserving families in Garasbaaley district, Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Thursday distributed aid to 7,500 displaced vulnerable families in the Sarakuusta District of Garasbaaley area in the Banadir region.

A statement from the disaster agency said that the families were selected from 45 camps located in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The distribution of humanitarian aid was effectively monitored by esteemed members of parliament from Somalia’s Lower House of Parliament with close oversight and supervision from Sahra Ali Yusuf, the Director of Relief at SODMA, Monitoring and Evaluation Director Abdisalam Omar , and the District Commissioner of Garasbaaley.

The families who benefitted from the relief assistance expressed gratitude to the agency saying it would help them cope with the challenges resulting from the recent natural calamities including the El-Nino induced floods which devastated their livelihoods.

SODMA, a government entity responsible for the coordination of mitigation of natural calamities has in recent months enhanced humanitarian activities aimed at alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable Somali people severely impacted by the diverse natural disasters that have gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

