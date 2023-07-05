Somali army’s Gorgor battalion uncovers explosives in Galgadud region

In a successful operation carried out by the Gorgor battalion of the Somali National Army, a cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was unearthed in Gal’ad district in Galgadud region on Tuesday morning.

The discovery of the explosives in the Eel Haji and Eel Dhiigtaan areas of Gala’d district comes as a major victory for the battalion and a blow to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, which is known for planting IEDs to target security forces in areas under their control.

According to a statement released by the battalion, the 7th and 9th units, the 18th battalion of the Gorgor commando, carried out a special operation in the areas of El-Haji and El-Dighitaar under the Galcad District of the Galgaduud region. The battalion’s forces were able to uncover and detonate several IEDs on the roads leading to and out of Gal’ad town, preventing any potential harm to civilians or security forces.

Battalion commandant Mahad Iman praised the bravery and dedication of his soldiers, saying that the successful operation was a testament to their training and commitment to keeping Somalia safe. He added that the battalion remains vigilant and ready to respond to any threats to the country’s security.

The discovery of the IEDs is a significant development in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab, which has been responsible for numerous attacks in Somalia in recent years.



The group often targets military and civilian targets, including schools, markets, and places of worship, in an attempt to destabilize the government and impose its extremist ideology.

In response to the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, the Somali National Army has been working to improve its capabilities and effectiveness. The Gorgor battalion, in particular, has been at the forefront of this effort, receiving training and support from international partners such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

