Somali army & local forces intensify operations against Al-Shabaab in Mudug Region

In a determined effort to combat the Al-Shabaab group, both the National Army and local militias continue to engage in operations throughout the Mudug region.

The recent success in the Barag Mohamed Daoud area stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the 21st Division of the National Army, the Galmudug Dervishes, and the local population. This strategic location, situated approximately 16 kilometers from the Dabagalo area, was wrested from the control of Al-Shabaab forces by government troops.

Leading the operation Lieutenant Colonel Abdi Salad, commander of the 21st division, and with the guidance of former division commander General Hassan Jamici, the operation included targeted raids in the forested areas of the region.

Reports indicate that Al-Shabaab militants have been forced to disperse from the area and are currently being pursued by national and local forces. Extensive operations are underway in the central regions, with the government and local forces cooperating closely and receiving support from international allies.

These joint efforts have resulted in the liberation of significant areas and districts that had long been under the control of the extremist group. Numerous Al-Shabaab leaders and militants have been neutralized during the initial phase of the campaign.

However, concerns persist as Al-Shabaab’s influence continues to expand across much of the Mudug region.

Authorities remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating the group from the region. The ongoing operations, supported by the collaboration of national and local forces as well as international partners, aim to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s infrastructure, disrupt their activities, and restore peace and stability to the affected areas.

