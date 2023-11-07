Guriceel police tighten security measures in response to recent clash

In the wake of a recent clash, Guriceel Police have implemented strict security measures to ensure public safety., the Guriceel Police Command has issued stringent orders to enhance security in the city.

The commander of the Guriceel Police Station, Osman Ali Hudey, announced that carrying weapons within the city limits will no longer be permitted, and security forces will be actively deployed to enforce this regulation.

The primary objective behind these measures is to prevent the infiltration of the Al Shabaab militia and individuals involved in inter-clan conflicts in the region. By disallowing the carrying of weapons within the city, authorities aim to ensure that Guriceel remains a safe haven, free from violence and bloodshed.

Commander Hudey expressed concern about the presence of armed individuals both among the civilian population and within the armed forces. He emphasized that such behavior will not be tolerated going forward. While the military is permitted to carry weapons within the city if they are in uniform, the commander stressed that carrying weapons while dressed in civilian attire is strictly prohibited.

“The army has its distinct emblem, recognized by both its members and the public. Given the magnitude of our operations, we urge the army personnel to wear their uniforms, which serve as their emblem within our community. This uniform represents both your identity and our collective security,” stated Commander Hudey.

He further emphasized that anyone found wearing civilian clothing while carrying a weapon will be treated as a civilian. The commander stressed the importance of maintaining a unified front with the army to prevent any potential sneak attacks by enemies or subversive elements.

“When we have the army working alongside us for security, it is vital that you wear your uniform to ensure our safety,” he added.

In addition, Commander Osman Ali Hudey appealed to the Mawiisle forces, who actively support the army in their fight against Al Shabaab, to adhere to these regulations during their visits to the city.

He urged them to store their firearms in their residences and strictly refrain from carrying any weapons while in Guriceel.

“Mawiisle is a dedicated militia fighting for justice, providing invaluable assistance to the army in their battle against Al Shabaab. We kindly request that when they are on the move or on leave, they leave their guns at home. Bringing firearms into the city is strictly prohibited,” said the commander.

