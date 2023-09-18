Soldier executes soldier for killing fellow comrade

A military court in Mogadishu has executed Sharif Abshir Abdirahman Jama, also known as JiniJini death for the brutal slaying of Saeed Ali Abdi Shabee, a distinguished member of the military.

The court, in a decisive move, dispatched the death sentence to Harardere, where Jama met his ultimate fate.

The Somali Armed Forces Court has consistently demonstrated its resolve to carry out justice, even in the face of international pressure and appeals from human rights organizations to abandon the practice of capital punishment.

Over the years, the court has implemented the death penalty for soldiers found guilty of both civilian and military killings, further cementing its commitment to maintaining discipline within the ranks.

Despite Somalia’s tumultuous past characterized by armed conflicts and political instability, the nation has made remarkable strides in recent years towards rebuilding state institutions and establishing a functional government, as recognized by the United Nations Human Rights Council. This significant progress serves as a testament to Somalia’s determination to foster stability and ensure the welfare of its citizens.

However, the United Nations Human Rights Council has noted that Somalia has yet to reform its outdated 1964 penal code.

The absence of a clear definition of torture within this legal framework poses a challenge to the country’s human rights endeavors. As Somalia continues its path towards progress, it is imperative that comprehensive legal reforms are undertaken to align the nation’s legislation with internationally recognized standards.

