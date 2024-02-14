SODMA distributes relief aid to needy families in Garasbaaley, Mogadishu

Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) has on Tuesday distributed humanitarian aid to 200 needy and displaced families in Garasbaaley on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The families who benefitted from the distribution exercise expressed gratitude to the agency for its timely response.

The Relief Director, Sahra Ali Yusuf and Abdisalam Omar responsible for Monitoring and Evaluation, oversaw the distribution of aid.

They pledged the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue supporting the Somali people severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural disasters in the country.

SODMA has in recent months enhanced humanitarian activities aimed at alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable families afflicted by the diverse natural calamities that have gripped the Horn of Africa Nation.

Recent floods in Somalia have devastated homes, decimated livestock and crops and sparked mass displacement of people who now reside in Internally Displaced Persons IDPs camps situated all over the Nation.

