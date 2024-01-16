SODMA distributes humanitarian relief aid to displaced families in Kahda district, Banadir region.

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency has on Monday distributed a wide range of essential food supplies to 400 vulnerable displaced families in the Kahda district, Banadir region.

The families who received the aid consignment expressed gratitude to the disaster agency for its timely response saying it would help them cope up with the challenges of shortage of food which has characterized their lives.

Senior officials of the National Disaster Agency who were involved in the distribution exercise pledged the continued unwavering commitment by the agency in coordinating and heightening relief efforts for the Somali population severely impacted by the natural calamities including the ongoing flooding which have displaced more than 2 million people and killed over 110 others.

The Disaster agency had in December last year handed over 3,800 tonnes of relief shipment to the Banadir Regional Government to help about 150,000 vulnerable families adversely afffected by drought, El- Nino rains and other natural disasters.

The agency has in recent days stepped up humanitarian relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali population who have been negatively afflicted by the current flooding across the country.

