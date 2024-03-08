Somali minister of Justice meets EU Envoy to Somalia to discuss expedition of constitutional review and justice sector reforms

On Thursday, Somali Federal Government Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan sheikh Ali held a meeting with the Deputy European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Thomas Kieler.

The discussion between the two officials focused on strengthening cooperation between the Ministry and the EU along with addressing critical issues beneficial to both parties.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing efforts to finalize the constitutional review process and justice sector reforms in the country.

The Minister thanked the EU for its longstanding support to the Somali people and government in the quest to transform key sectors in the Horn of Africa Nation which were rendered redundant for decades following the onset of civil war and insurgency that had gripped the country for decades now.

He emphasized that the Somali government is committed to completing the transitional constitution which has been operational since the Aarta pact signed in 2000 in Djibouti.

Mr. Kieler expressed gratitude to the Minister for the cordial reception, underscored the EU’s continued unwavering support to Somalia’s endeavour to constitutional amendments and reforming the justice sector which remains a critical pillar in the Nation.

The meeting comes amid ongoing constitutional changes in parliament to review the first four chapters of the constitution, to produce a final copy pivotal for the Nation’s progress and political stability.

Somalia’s provisional Constitution was adopted on August 1, 2012 by a National Constitutional Assembly in Mogadishu, Banaadir and provides for a parliamentary system of government with the President of Somalia as head of state and an appointed Prime Minister as head of government.

