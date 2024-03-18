SODMA disburses relief aid to vulnerable families ravaged by natural calamities in Garasbaaley district, Mogadishu

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency on Sunday extended humanitarian aid to 7,000 vulnerable families residing in the Garasbaaley area with a focus on the Galmudug district.

According to a statement from the agency, the relief supplies, which included Iftar essentials, were distributed among impoverished households and Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPS ) who have been severely impacted by the recent natural disasters including El-Nino floods that have compelled them to abandon their homes for safer places.

SoDMA’s Director of Relief, Sahra Ali Yusuf, and MP Qasim Saeed oversaw the distribution of the relief humanitarian aid to the target people.

The families who benefitted from the aid expressed gratitude to the agency saying it would help them cope with the challenges resulting from the recent natural calamities including the El-Nino induced floods which devastated their livelihoods

This is not the first time that SODMA has provided humanitarian support to vulnerable families in Garasbaaley district, in March this year the Disaster agency disbursed assorted relief assistance to the residents in the area s parts of its efforts to cushion them against the devastating effects of natural calamities.

SODMA, has recently heightened humanitarian activities aimed at helping the deserving individuals within the community to have something to eat in this holy month of Ramadhan.

