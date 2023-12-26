SODMA Commissioner opens internal review and retreat exercise meeting for the agency’s personnel in Mogadishu

Somalia National Disaster Agency has on Monday convened in the capital Mogadishu, a three-day meeting to comprehensively take stock and evaluate the performance and achievements of agency in the year ending 2023.

The meeting also encompasses discussion on ways to enhance and improve their overall activities.

The Commissioner of the National Disaster Agency Mahamud Maalim Abdulle inaugurated the meeting which also seeks to address shortcomings and obstacles that plagued the agency in their line of duty.

Commissioner Moalim said that “We conducted an internal review to assess our progress, recognize achievements, and address any shortcomings. We appreciate all levels of leadership and staff for their contributions towards our Agency’s goals.”

Abdulle has in recent past highlighted that the agency is facing serious financial constraints to execute its mandate of serving the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

However, the agency has recently bolstered relief humanitarian assistance to the families hard hit by the flooding across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

