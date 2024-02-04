SODMA Commissioner Mohamud Moalim presides over the conclusion of five day training for the agency’s staff in Mogadishu

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) commissioner Mohamud Moalim has on Saturday concluded a five day intensive 5-day training program initiated by the agency in the capital Mogadishu.

The training session which was supported by Qatar Charity focused on disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

SODMA’s Counselor for Emergency Response and Disaster Recovery, Mr. Mukhtar Sheikh Hussein and Mr. Sayid Omar, consultant on health affairs conducted the training.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commissioner Mahamuud commended the Agency’s prioritization of training, awareness, and professional development for its staff, noting that such training is integral to the staff’s capacity-building plan.

He urged the staff who acquired the training to use it for the benefit of the Somali people afflicted by natural calamities.

Among those who are in attendance included Adan Moallim Mohamed, the Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Ethical Inspection and Rewards of the National Civil Service Commission.

