Somali National Disaster Agency bolsters relief efforts for flood victims at grassroots level

Somalia Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) commissioner Mohamud Maallim Abdulle held a meeting on Saturday with the States Government Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Ministers from Jubbaland, Galmudug, and the South West.

The special meeting at the agency’s headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu, primarily focused on bolstering relief efforts for the families severely impacted by the El Nino-induced floods, which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

The joint rescue of the Somali people marooned by the raging floods across the regional states was also highlighted in the meeting.

The ministers expressed gratitude to the Somali National Disaster Agency for its swift and prompt responses to help the communities residing in flood-hit areas across the country.

They affirmed the need for hastening and enhancing humanitarian assistance to the families affected by the flooding in a bid to avert further crises for a vulnerable population recovering from the vagaries of drought and famine, which have deleted crops and decimated livestock and human lives.

The Commissioner, on his part, reiterated the agency’s commitment to heightening and reinforcing relief aid to the Somali people.

The meeting comes days after the agency dispatched trucks loaded with assorted relief food for Jalalaqsi district in the middle Shabelle region and, most recently, two boats carrying essential relief supplies to Puntland and Jubbaland States that have been adversely affected by the floods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

