SODMA and UN agencies agree to bolster humanitarian support to El- Nino ravaged families

The Director of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) at the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Hassan Isse recently chaired a meeting that brought together representatives from various esteemed United Nations agencies that work towards humanitarian aid and disaster management.

The conference aimed to utilize the insights gained from the effective management of the El-Nino floods in 2023 to better prepare for the upcoming Spring 2024 floods.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the significance of cooperation among all agencies involved in humanitarian corridors in order to help the Somali people affected by natural calamities .

Isse used the opportunity to call on the international organizations operating in the country to bolster support to the agencies so that it can reach thousands of people afflicted by the El-Nino induced floods.

The UN officials present at the meeting commended SODMA for its continued efforts to mitigating the effects of the floods in the country and pledged the unflinching support to continue rendering to the Somali government and the agency in addressing the plights of the families ravaged by the floods across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

