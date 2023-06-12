Shocking Crime in Kismayo as Son Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Mother

Security forces in Kismayo, Jubbaland, have apprehended a civilian suspected of fatally stabbing his mother in the Farjanno district Sunday.

The victim, Halimo Hassan Omar, tragically succumbed to her injuries at Kismayo Hospital, where she had been rushed for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing Omar’s cries for help. They quickly intervened, transporting the injured woman to the hospital, where she ultimately passed away a short while later. Police have named the accused as 37-year-old Hassan Abdullahi Abdi Shire.

Shire was recently repatriated from the diaspora by his mother in hopes of offering him a fresh start and an opportunity for rehabilitation.

The police were shocked by the severity of the crime and described it as a shocking departure from the norm in Kismayo.

“Residents alerted us to a man who stabbed his mother and imprisoned her in their shared residence, leading to his arrest,” a police officer recounted. Neighbours said the attack had sent shockwaves through the community, leaving its residents deeply shaken.

The Jubbaland authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and the alleged attacker will soon be arraigned in court.

They appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police in reporting any suspicious behavior that may pose a threat to public safety.

