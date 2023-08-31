Religious leaders in Somalia rally against terrorism, urge national unity

Religious leaders in Somalia have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the ongoing campaign against terrorism in the country.

During a gathering in Mogadishu hosted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the clerics emphasized the need for all Somalis to actively participate in ending the scourge of Al-Shabab.

The clerics expressed their solidarity with the President’s relentless efforts to rid Somalia of Al-Shabab . Sheikh Bashir, one of the prominent religious leaders, declared that the fight against Al-Shabaab is a national duty that every Somali must heed.

“Our nation, religion, and human dignity are under attack from Al-Shabaab. Defending and safeguarding our religion and rights is an honor. Whether in victory or martyrdom, we are triumphant,” Sheikh Bashir passionately stated. “Therefore, we call upon the Somali people to actively engage in the battle against the militants.”

Religious Affairs Minister Mukhtar Robow commended the Federal Government for its steadfast commitment to combating Al-Shabaab.

He affirmed that the government had chosen the right path in waging war against the extremist group.

“The President and the Prime Minister have set Somalia on the right path. We have faith that the government’s decision will lead to success and the defeat of the Khawarij,” Robow declared.

He further called upon the religious leaders to play an active role in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The scholars are at the gates, always ready to pray for and support the government.”

In addition to military operations, the Somali government has actively engaged clerics in combating the ideological war against Al-Shabaab and countering the group’s false narratives.

This robust approach aims to dismantle the ideologies propagated by the militants and promote a message of peace and unity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

