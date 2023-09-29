Regional states rally behind Somalia’s proposal to halt ATMIS troops drawdown

The African Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has received support from regional states in its proposal to postpone the drawdown exercise for a period of three months. Countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and Ethiopia have expressed their willingness to delay the withdrawal of up to 3000 ATMIS troops from Somalia until the end of September, citing technical reasons.

In a formal letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), these nations have commended Somalia’s efforts in combating the Al-Shabaab militants, which have resulted in the liberation of many parts of the country. The Federal Government of Somalia has requested the continuation of ATMIS troop support, emphasizing the ongoing need to stabilize certain areas of the country due to the current security situation.

A joint technical report conducted by the African Union and Somalia has identified a gap in Somalia’s ability to safeguard residential areas near the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) that will be handed over by ATMIS. The troop-contributing countries are advocating for Mogadishu to be granted additional time to develop its own forces and allocate necessary resources to ensure these areas do not fall back into the hands of Al-Shabaab.

Moreover, they have highlighted the urgency of addressing the funding issue to provide certainty for the troop’s continued presence. The ATMIS troop-contributing countries acknowledge that Somalia will require assistance from international partners to secure funding for the support of the 3000 troops. They propose exploring various budget lines and partnerships to ensure the availability of necessary resources for a successful security transition. The commitment to collaborating with Somalia and its partners in securing the financial support required for this critical mission is also emphasized.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that some of the 3000 troops are preparing to depart Somalia in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2689, which sets a deadline of September 30. The FOB known as Bio Cadale in Hirshabelle State has already been vacated by Burundi troops, although the Somali National Army has assumed control. However, the troop-contributing countries assert that Somalia currently lacks the capacity to assume both the responsibility of taking over FOBs and continuing with Phase 2 of the war against Al-Shabaab.

The matter is expected to be discussed by the UN Security Council, while the African Union Peace and Security Council is tasked with facilitating discussions on how to sustain funding for the troops beyond September 29. Initially known as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), ATMIS had a total of 21,000 troops. As per the agreed-upon program from April of last year, the mission has been gradually drawing down its troop numbers and is scheduled to fully withdraw by December 2024.

