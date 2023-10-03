Recently appointed land forces commander visits troops in Middle Shabelle region

The recently appointed Commander for the Land Forces Colonel Dayah Abdi Abdulle has visited Somali National Army [SNA] troops stationed in Biya Adde area of the Middle Shabelle region

During the visit, the officers provided Colonel Abdulle with comprehensive reports on the security landscape of the town and the ongoing security operations in the region.

Colonel Abdulle expressed his admiration for the dedication and resilience demonstrated by the army, highlighting the crucial role they play in protecting the people of Somalia.

He urged the troops to further intensify their efforts to ensure safety and security in the region. As part of his visit to the Biya Adde district, Colonel Abdulle has scheduled inspections of various local force bases.

The appointment of Colonel Dayah Abdi Abdulle as the Commander of the Land Forces was made directly by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia on September 18, 2023. Colonel Abdulle brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.

By engaging directly with officers and gaining firsthand knowledge of the security situation, Colonel Abdulle aims to further enhance the effectiveness of the Land Forces in their mission.

The Middle Shabelle region has faced security challenges in recent years, including threats from armed groups and inter-clan conflicts. Colonel Abdulle’s visit and interactions with the troops demonstrate the government’s determination to address these challenges and create a stable and secure environment for the region’s residents.

As Colonel Abdulle assumes his new role, he is expected to provide strategic direction and guidance to the Land Forces. His appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the Somali National Army continues to play a vital role in countering security threats and ensuring the sovereignty of the nation.

