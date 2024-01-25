President Mohamud receives AFRICOM commander in Mogadishu to discuss bolstering war against Al-Shabaab

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Wednesday received at his office in the capital Mogadishu, General Michael E. Langley, Commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

They discussed various issues including the joint efforts to combat international terrorism, bolstering the productive Somalia-U.S. security partnership and other regional security issues of mutual benefits to both sides.

The meeting also majorly centred on enhancing and intensifying the ongoing military operations and activities against Al-Shabaab militant group across the country.

During the meeting, President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the AFRICOM command for the unwavering support to the Somali National Army and security operations which have resulted in the liberation of several key towns and extermination of Al-Shabab insurgents who have been wrecking havoc in the country.

Mohamud reiterated his government committment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country and implored the AFRICOM command to continue extending support to Somalia in its quest to get rid of extremism.

On his part, General Langley reaffirmed the U.S government continuous support to Somalia in strengthening the Somali security forces capabilities to deal with insurgency and the fight against the Al-Qaeda affiliate group.

AFRICOM has at the request of the Somali government been involved in military operations against Al-Shabaab in various parts of the country leading to the successfully elimination of the militants from key towns and death of hundreds of others.

