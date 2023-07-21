Puntland State Minister inculpates President Mohamud of overlooking dire situation in Las Anod

The information minister for Puntland, Mohamud Aidid Dirir, claims that the Federal Government of Somalia has been compelling the residents of SSC-Khatumo to engage in negotiations with Somaliland despite the fact that Somaliland forces are still shelling Las Anod town.

The federal government of Somalia is secretly assisting Somaliland in its military campaign against the SCC militia in Las Anod town, according to Garad Jama Garad Ali, who made the claim on Friday.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s apparent preference for starting negotiations with Somaliland over addressing the dire situation in Las Anod has caused concern, according to Dirir. Hours earlier, the Supreme Council of SSC-Khatumo had issued an apology to the federal government in response to criticism from Garad Jama Garad Ali, the traditional clan chief of the Dhulbahante and chair of the 33-member SSC traditional council. The SSC-Khatumo council made it clear that the government shouldn’t equate those fighting for Somalia’s unity with those calling for Somaliland’s independence. They also expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the government to those hurt during the conflict in Las Anod.

Garad Jama Garad Ali openly criticized the federal government, headed by President Hassan Sheikh and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, for their alleged involvement in the Las Anod attack earlier this month during a public meeting in Nairobi. With accusations flying back and forth between Somaliland and Puntland about escalating the fighting, the situation in Las Anod is still tense. This week, the Somaliland Ministry of Internal Affairs accused the forces of the Puntland administration of attacking the position of the national forces of the Republic of Somaliland in the Las Anod’s Sool region while receiving support from allies and terrorist organizations. But Puntland disputed these assertions.

Fighting between militia from the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia and forces from the self-declared state of Somaliland has been going on in the disputed city of Las Anod since February 6.

