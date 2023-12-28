Puntland police identifies suspects in brutal killing of police officers in Galkacyo

Galkacyo, Puntland – The Puntland semi-autonomous police force has made progress in their investigation into the killing of two police officers in Galkacyo town on Wednesday night.

The suspects, identified as Hussein Musa Farah and his son Mohamed Hussein Musa, are now the subjects of a manhunt initiated by the Puntland Police chief.

The victims, identified as Hussein Abdul Omar and Mohamed Diriye, were gunned down in the Halabokhad neighborhood of Galkacyo City. Their deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

In an official statement, the Puntland Police Force has appealed to the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Hussein Musa Farah and Mohamed Hussein Musa. The father and son duo are believed to have fled the area following the heinous crime. The police force has urged citizens to come forward with any information that could aid in their arrest.

The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear at present. However, it is worth noting that Galkacyo town has experienced a series of clan-related revenge killings in recent years, which has fueled tensions within the community.

Police said are diligently working to ascertain the motive and establish any possible connections between the suspects and existing disputes.

As the manhunt intensifies, the police urged the community to remain vigilant and cooperative with the authorities.

They also requested the residents to report any relevant information, no matter how seemingly insignificant.

