Puntland leader Deni dismisses claims of extending term in office

Puntland President Abdullahi Deni has dismissed accusations that he intends to extend his term in office once it expires in January.

Speaking during the 25th anniversary of Puntland’s founding, President Deni reaffirmed his commitment to term limits and stated that he is ready to face the ballot when the time comes.

“I am unequivocal in my stance on term limits. The government that I am in charge of, especially the cabinet and myself, is hoping and ready for the election on time,” President Deni said.

This statement comes in the wake of widespread claims that the outgoing leader intends to secure an extended stay in office through recent district council elections and changes to the constitution.

The state parliament recently approved changes to the constitution that will allow for one-person-one-vote elections. However, the opposition has claimed that President Deni may ask parliament for more time to implement the universal vote option ahead of the January 8 presidential elections.

At least two petitions have been filed at the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutional changes. The opposition argues that President Deni is attempting to manipulate the electoral process to his advantage and extend his term in office.

President Deni has consistently denied these allegations, stating that he respects the rule of law and the democratic process. He has also emphasized the importance of a peaceful and transparent electoral process in Puntland.

The controversy surrounding President Deni’s alleged attempts to extend his term in office has raised concerns about the stability of Puntland and the wider region.

Puntland has been a relatively stable region in Somalia, but the recent political tensions have raised fears of instability and violence.

International observers have called for a peaceful and transparent electoral process in Puntland and have urged all parties to respect the rule of law and the democratic process. The United Nations has reiterated its support for a peaceful and democratic transition of power in Puntland and Somalia as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

