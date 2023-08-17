Prominent Somali poet Jama Kadiye killed in Somaliland army mortar attack

Tragedy struck the town of Las Anod on Wednesday afternoon as a prominent Somali poet and composer, Jama Kadiye Elmi, lost his life in a devastating mortar attack launched by the Somaliland army.

The attack, targeting residential areas, also left several others wounded, further escalating tensions in the disputed region.

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism vehemently condemned the Somaliland army’s mortar attacks in Las Anod and expressed profound condolences to the family and relatives of the late poet. The loss of Jama Kadiye Elmi, celebrated for his poetic contributions, is deeply mourned by the Somali artistic community.

The Supreme Council of SSC-Khaatumo, representing the interests of the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions, also joined in denouncing the recent attacks carried out by the Somaliland army. The council expressed its outrage at the loss of life and called for an end to the violence in Las Anod. The Sunday’s mortar attack, preceding Elmi’s death, claimed the lives of nine individuals, including Amir Jama Mohammad Digaale, a highly respected elder within the SSC regions.

Jama Kadiye Elmi was widely revered as one of the greatest Somali poets of all time. Hailing from Las Anod, he first gained recognition by showcasing his poems on Radio Hargeisa and Radio Mogadishu, marking the beginning of his illustrious career. Elmi’s literary works resonated deeply with audiences, encompassing various aspects of life and earning him a special place in Somali culture.

During the Ethiopia-Somalia war in the 1970s, Elmi’s poetry played a pivotal role in uplifting and inspiring Somali troops. His songs and verses were a source of solace and motivation during challenging times, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration.

Beyond his artistic endeavors, Jama Kadiye Elmi remained an unwavering critic of the presence of Somaliland in the city of Las Anod. He voiced his opposition to the administration’s control, amplifying the concerns and grievances of many within the community.

The conflict in Las Anod has been escalating since the assassination of a Dhulbahante politician in December 2022, which sparked widespread protests. The response from Somaliland security forces was marked by the use of excessive and lethal force, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and injuries among the protesters.

In the face of mounting anger and continued protests, Somaliland authorities eventually withdrew their forces, allowing Dhulbahante clan elders to enter the city and declare their disassociation from Somaliland’s administration.

However, clashes immediately erupted between Somaliland security forces and armed fighters linked to the Dhulbahante clan, plunging the region into a full-scale armed conflict.

The ongoing violence has taken a severe toll, with an estimated death count of around 300 people and displacement of approximately 154,000 to 203,000 civilians from their homes.

The situation in Las Anod has triggered international outrage, with repeated calls for an immediate resolution to the conflict.

