Somalia Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has arrived at the 2024 Korea – Africa Summit in Seoul.

The summit, which is happening under the auspices “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity,” the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit aims to elevate cooperation between Korea and Africa, by bringing together heads of state and international organizations in Africa and senior officials from Korean government communities, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Summit aspires to discuss collaborative solutions to promote collective strength and solidarity for sustainable development, with a focus on tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security, supply chain stability, and health security.