The Somali Disaster Management Agency concluded a two-day high-level skills training for over 30 youth volunteers in Mogadishu.

The training centered on disaster management, and leadership abilities in emergency response scenarios.

The training, which was supported by UNDP Somalia, aimed to foster cooperation between SODMA and the youth volunteers.

Hassan Isse, the Director of #NEOC, expressed gratitude to Senior Advisor Mukhtar Sheikh Hussein for his commitment as a trainer.