The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, today opened a Conference focusing on prevention and combatting terrorism financing in the country.

The high level conference which took place in the capital Mogadishu gathered ministers, government officials, business leaders and members of the community from diverse setting.

The purpose of the conference is to foster collaboration between the government, business community, and society in the fight against terrorism financing, targeting individuals who collaborate with and finance terrorist groups.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Barre underscored the importance of collaboration to defeat Al-Shabaab militant group that has been danger to the Somali people.

He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting financing terrorism and eradicating the terror group from across the country.

Barre urged the business community to stop financing terrorism and instead join the government in its resolve to defeat the terror outfit.

He warned that anyone found financing terrorism in the country will face the full force of the law.

Al-Shabaab, a terror group that has been waging against the UN backed of the Federal government of Somalia receives substantial funding from the business community through extortion and death threats and imposition of levies on business and individuals.

Somali government has been making frantic efforts to stop this financing of terrorism through international community.