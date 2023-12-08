Prime Minister Barre meets Swedish Ambassador to Somalia; discuss bolstering peace and stability in Somalia

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Thursday received at his office, the Swedish Ambassador to Somalia Joachim Waern.

They discussed range of issues including strengthening multi-lateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Hamza thanked the ambassador for the visit and underscored the Federal Government undivided commitment to enhancing the long spanning and historic diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Waern emphasized the undertaking by the Swedish government to supporting Somalia in various fields including strategic investment to building the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa Nation.

The Swedish government has been involved in rendering support to Somalia in the Health sector, humanitarian assistance and institutional reforms.

