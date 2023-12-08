New Somalia ambassador to Kenya submits his papers to President William Ruto

Somalia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle has on Thursday presented his diplomatic credentials to Kenyan President William Ruto at State House , Nairobi.

Abdulle, a seasoned professional and a former two-time presidential contender in Somalia is expected to use his knowledge and expertise working and living in Kenya to boost the diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya which have suffered in the last three years.

The re- opening of the Kenya – Somalia border which was closed due to Al-Shabab militant group incessant attacks in Kenya’s is top on his agenda as the new envoy settles in.

Jibril takes over the mantle from Mohamed Nur Tarzan, who served in the same capacity since 2018 when he was appointed by former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo.

Tarsan winded up his tour of duty in November this year.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs senior officials led by Musalia Mudavadi, the current Foreign Affairs Minister who also doubles up as Prime Cabinet Secretary bade farewell to the former ambassador and thanked him for his distinguished service to promoting the relations between the two countries during his four years tenure.

