Prime Minister Barre hosts UN Deputy Secretary General and discuss bolstering counterterrorism efforts and ATMIS transition

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday received in his office Mr. Atul Khare, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations in charge of supporting operations.

The two officials engaged discussions on wide range of critical issues pivotal to both sides including UN support for Somalia.

The discussion also centred on security, political situation, and intensifying the UN’s assistance to the Somali government and its citizens.

Both sides also deliberated the ongoing security transition and handing over security responsibilities to the Somali National Army by the end of this year 2024.

Prime Minister Barre underscored his administration unwavering commitment to bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group which has entered a critical stage and called on the United Nations to help Somalia eliminate the terror group from its soil.

Khare commended the Somali government current relentless efforts to fighting Al-Shabab and the progress the Horn of Africa Nation has made in different areas primarily in debt relief and lifting of the decades long arms embargo.

The Premier was at the end of the meeting eventually presented with a certificate of distinction by the UN Deputy Secretary General for his role in national building and security.

