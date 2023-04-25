Presidential Mohamud discusses security cooperation with Burundi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has held talks with Burundi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Shingiro, on Monday during his two-day visit to Mogadishu.

The two leaders held discussions on various issues of mutual interest, including regional security, economic cooperation, and political stability.

During the meeting, Minister Shingiro conveyed a message and greetings from Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, expressing his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Somalia.

Minister Shingiro praised the recent successes of the Somali government in the fight against the Al-Shabaab group and reiterated his country’s support for the people and government of Somalia.

On his part, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to the Burundian delegation, noting that the visit was an important milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between Somalia and Burundi.

He further thanked Burundi for its continued support to Somalia in its quest for peace, security, and stability.

The two leaders also discussed ways of enhancing economic cooperation between their countries, and exploring opportunities for increased trade and investment.They agreed to work towards the establishment of joint ventures and partnerships that would promote economic growth and development in both countries.

The meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Minister Albert Shingiro demonstrates the commitment of both countries to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous future for their peoples.

