Presidential Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Antalya, Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum,

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Friday arrived in Antalya, Türkiye from Nairobi.

The President is scheduled to attend the 3rd edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will occur from the 1st to the 3rd of March with the theme of “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil.”

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, President Mohamud is also expected to engage in high level talks with Turkish leadership in efforts aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries in different areas.

The Antalya forum is happening under the auspices of President of the Republic of Türkiye Rajab Dayab Erdogan, and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

In its third edition, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will gather heads of states and governments, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, think-tankers, and youth and media representatives for an all-encompas.

The forum will encompass topics such as global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees, but this year, nearly 4,500 are expected. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this year, on March 1-3, 52 panels will be held.

