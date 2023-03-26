President warns against illegal checkpoints

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who arrived in the town of Aden Yabal in the Middle Shabelle region has repeated that the illegal checkpoints cannot be accepted again at all in government-controlled areas.

President Hassan Sheikh who held a meeting with the community of Aden Yabal, expressed regret that the Middle Shabelle region is where there are still illegal checkpoints in Somalia and people are being harassed.

“Henceforth, whoever found mounting illegal checkpoints on roads will not be part of us, we will jointly fight against those snatching money from the public. There will be nobody in SNA clad robbing the public, we are going to give our soldiers their rights and pay their wages, we are ready for that,” said President Mohamud.

The move comes a time the public transport drivers are complaining of new illegal checkpoints mounted by government soldiers middle Shabelle region in which they ask for money.

The president’s visits to towns are aimed to build trust and moral to the citizens and the national security forces.

He made similar visits to middle Shabelle the previous months.

