ATMIS Police Commissioner visits Jazeera basecamp to assess officers’ welfare

The Police Commissioner of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Hillary Sao Kanu yesterday visited the Jazeera basecamp to assess the welfare of officers serving in the Mission’s Formed Police Units.

Kanu who was accompanied by senior officers from the Mission Headquarters toured the camp and held discussions with the Nigerian and Ugandan Formed Police Units led by their contingent Commanders, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ibrahim Mohamed and SP Juventine Euku.

“We are here to ensure that there is peace in Somalia and that peace will only come if we work together as a team to achieve ATMIS’ mandate,” said the Police Commissioner.

The visit comes a day after she concluded a three-day tour of Jubaland, Hirshabele and Southwest states to familiarize herself with ongoing police programmes in the sectors.

Kanu, who holds the rank of Commissioner of Police, assured the officers of support from the ATMIS senior leadership to ensure their stay in Somalia is not only meaningful but also successful.

“As the leadership team, we will do our best to ensure that your stay here is meaningful and also provide the needful to enable you do your jobs,” she told the officers.

The delegation was also briefed on the operations conducted by the two units, achievements made and the challenges officers face while executing their duties.

“We want to thank you for your resilience, your professionalism, your effort and patience and despite all the challenges, you are striving to make sure that the mandate is implemented,” CP Kanu observed.

The Police Commissioner who was visiting the basecamp for the first time since assuming office early this month, hailed the cordial relationship between the Nigerian and Ugandan Formed Police Units and thanked them for the selfless service.

“You have been working together to ensure Somalia achieves peace. It is not an easy task but I believe we will succeed,” she added.

CP Kanu was accompanied by the new ATMIS Police Operations and FPU Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ahmed Lateef and the ATMIS Police Training and Development Coordinator, ACP Samuel Asiedu Okanta.

