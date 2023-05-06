President Mohamud warns Puntland leader of potential damage to two decades of progress in upcoming local gov’t elections

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged Puntland president Abdullahi Deni to prioritize the voices of the people of Puntland in the upcoming local government elections, following concerns of potential election manipulation.

In a direct criticism of Deni, Mohamud warned that failing to heed the people’s wishes could undo the progress made in the last two decades.

Puntland is scheduled to hold state-wide local government elections on May 24, after successful pilot elections in three districts last December.

Opposition politicians in Puntland have accused Deni of seeking to manipulate the elections to extend his stay in office.

Deni had previously severed ties with the Federal Government in January and skipped National Consultative Council meetings that bring together leaders from both federal and state levels.

