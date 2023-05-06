ATMIS reaffirms to help Somalia stand tall again

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Somali Security Forces (SSF) to strengthen security, stabilization and development efforts.

At a news conference on Thursday at the Force Headquarters in Mogadishu, the ATMIS Acting Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, underscored the Mission’s commitment to delivering on its mandate and authorization from both the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC).

“In line with the ATMIS mandate and in compliance with Somalia Transition Plan (STP), ATMIS will continue to support a Somali Security Force (SSF) led targeted joint operations until we eventually hand over security responsibilities to the SSF by the December 2024 deadline,” said Maj. Gen Ngendabanka.

He emphasized that ATMIS continues to work closely with the SSF at various levels to build an enabling environment for security, stability, and peace.

“We are mandated to reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, support the capacity building of an integrated SSF and conduct a phased handover of security responsibilities to Somalia.

Since the reconfiguration in April last year, ATMIS together with the SSF continue to plan, coordinate, and conduct joint targeted operations across the sectors to deny terrorists the freedom of movement and in many cases degrade Al-Shabaab.

On the question of ATMIS contribution to the joint operations in the Lower Shabelle, Hiraan, Middle Shabelle and Galgadud regions, he said ATMIS provided the SSF with air support. This included both attack and utility helicopters.

Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka added that ATMIS continues to maintain its presence in the sectors jointly holding priority population centers and securing key supply routes including areas essential to the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“Our goal is to see a more secure, stable and prosperous Somalia,” said Maj Gen. Ngendabanka who doubles as the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Planning.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia was formed on 1 April 2022, following the end of the AMISOM mandate on 31 March.

The mission is focused on both military and institutional autonomy of the Somali government as the African Union pulls out.

The mission’s mandate is set to end on 31 December 2024, when Somali Security Forces are expected to fully take over the security responsibilities of the country, guided by the Somalia Transition Plan.

The first reduction of troops to ease into the end of the peacekeeping mission will take place in December 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

