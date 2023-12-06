President Mohamud returns to the country amid rising number of death toll resulting from flooding

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Tuesday evening returned to Mogadishu from Dubai where attended the International Conference on Climate Change (COP28)

President Mohamud during his address at the conference detailed the humanitarian situation facing the Horn of Africa which has been devastated by El- Nino floods.

The President used the opportunity to garner for international support to help the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the ongoing raging floods.

He emphasized the critical need for damage funds, highlighting the financial implication that climate disasters place on vulnerable nations like Somalia that is reeling from decades of civil war.

Mohamud called for a more equitable distribution of resources and support to countries adversely affected by the climate change induced challenges.

Delegates, representatives from nearly 200 countries, leaders of business and finance, and representatives of civil society gathered in Dubai for the COP28 climate conference with the aim of fast-tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.

The summit is expected to come to a close on December 12.

The President is returning to the country as the death toll resulting from the flash floods continue to rise.

Somalia is among the countries adversely impacted by the El-Nino weather Phenomenon which has killed more than 100 people, displaced over 1 million and affected 2 million others.

