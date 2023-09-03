President Mohamud Leads the Charge, Transfers Command Center to Crush Al-Shabaab

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud departed from Dhusamareb in Galmudug state on Sunday, where he has been overseeing the war effort for approximately a month. His destination: Mahas, a district located in the southwest, as he continues to lead the command center in the war against the extremist group.

Since assuming command in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state situated approximately 450 kilometers northeast of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, President Mohamud has been at the forefront, directing the war effort in the Mudug and Galgadud regions. However, his shift to Mahas district represents a strategic step forward in operations.

Mahas district, nestled in the Hiiraan region, stands about 130 kilometers southwest of Dhusamareb, the President’s former command center.

This region shares borders with strategically important towns such as El Buur and Wabho, both of which have recently been liberated from the control of Al-Shabaab, underscoring the critical nature of the President’s relocation.

The President’s arrival in Mahas was met with a delegation led by former Hiiraan governor Ali Jeyte, who played a pivotal role in leading the war effort in the region from July of last year until his dismissal earlier this year.

As the President establishes his new command center in Mahas, expectations are high for a continued and coordinated effort to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s infrastructure and diminish its influence in the region.

