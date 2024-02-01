President Mohamud attends critical meeting on Somalia’s security and stability in UAE

The President of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Wednesday attended an important conference focusing on the country’s security which gathered representatives and senior officials from several countries.

High profile delegates and top officials from Qatar, the UK, the US, UAE, and Turkey participated in the meeting which took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The forum seeks united front in rendering support to Somalia’s quest for stability and security.

A brief statement from Villa Somalia said that the meeting covered widely on ways of extending support to Somalia in its endeavour to fight and eradicate Al-Shabab from the country.

“The meeting focused on how to help the Somali government in the fight against terrorism and coordination of the international assistance towards security,” Villa Somalia said.

President Mohamud at the meeting, underscored the importance of maintaining the security of the Horn of Africa region security and preempting actions that could undermine the ongoing war against terrorism.

During the meeting, the President urged for support to Somalia’s efforts to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity following the signing of controversial agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Somalia has termed the agreement illegal and unworkable, warning Ethiopia against any attempts to violating its independence and unity.Somali president attends a crucial UAE meeting on his country’s security

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

