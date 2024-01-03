European Union calls for respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia

The European Union has on Tuesday reaffirmed its position to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and called on other parties to respect the sovereignty of the Horn of Africa Nation.

EU said in a statement released on Tuesday that “it would like to remind the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations. This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.”

The statement comes barely bites after the Somali Federal government pledged to vehemently defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty from foreign powers.

This followed a ” controversial ” deal signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital city on Monday between Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the breakaway region of Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi.

The agreement which sparked wide condemnations from different quarters including current and former Somali leaders stipulates that Somaliland will lease 20 Km of the Red sea to Ethiopia in return for recognition.

However, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who fervently spoke to joint sitting of the Federal Parliament on Tuesday sent a strong warning to Ethiopia to stop meddling and infiltrating in to Somalia’s territory.

President Mohamud said that previous incursion by Ethiopia led to the birth of Al-Shabab and its second time interference could give a lifeline to the dwindling activities of the terror group.

Somalia still maintains that Somaliland is part of it and quest by the self-declared autonomous State for recognition as an independent Nation have hit a dead end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

