President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed a range of issues in a televised question-and-answer session on Monday in Mogadishu, including his government’s accomplishments and the fight against Al-Shabaab, finalizing the constitution, the 2026 election, frontline forces, and Mogadishu’s safety and security.

Prior to the first anniversary of his first year in office as president for the second term, Hassan Sheikh took advantage of the historic opportunity to highlight some of the accomplishments for the previous 12 months.

While explaining significance of support offered by front line nations Hassan Sheikh asserted that Second phase against Al shabaab operations is yet to begin .

He added Non Atmis nations will serve Somalia for a period of three months and their vital role will be conducting special joint operations against Al shabaab .

“The military offensive’s second phase has not yet begun, as we remain in the final stages of the first phase of the operations. Our forces have dealt significant blows to Al-Shabaab in Hirshabelle and Galmudug. The next step of the offensive will shift its focus to the Jubbaland and Southwest regions.”

Regarding forthcoming elections in 2026 , the President voiced that his regime is geared to ensure universal suffrage elections and switch from current parliamentary backed elections .

When questioned about fate of macawisley (local clan militia group ) once Al-Shabaab is annihilated the President highlighted their significance in abating Al Al-Shabaab menace and hinted that they would be absorbed into government .

On the Las Anod conflict, Hassan Sheikh said his government is working on finding a peaceful solution between Somaliland troops and SSC-Khatumo forces, adding that FGS also wants to keep the door for dialogue with Somaliland open.

“We have special sympathy for SCS people since they carry the Somali flag and want unity,” he said.

The conflict has left over 200 people dead with locals demanding to be governed from Mogadishu instead of Hargeisa, the regional administrative capital of Somaliland. The state broke away from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war but it is yet to be recognized internationally, thus the reconciliation efforts.

