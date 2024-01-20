Police repulse Al-Shabab attack in Kahda district

Al-Shabab militants on Friday carried out a gun attack in Kahda district in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The attack targeted a military checkpoint in the district with number of casualties remaining unknown.

A security official who spoke to the media, said that police thwarted the attacks from the militant group who wanted to execute a large scale ambush.

The attack conducted in the night time was followed by an explosion resulting from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) left behind by the attackers.

Mogadishu has recently witnessed months of calm following the ongoing intensified security patrols and operations against Al-Shabaab which have successfully led to the arrest of several individuals suspected to be members of the outfit and repulsion of attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

