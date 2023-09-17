PM Hamza leads delegation to the US for United Nations General Assembly

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, along with a high-level delegation, embarked on a journey to the United States of America to attend the prestigious United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister’s participation in this global forum underscores Somalia’s commitment to international cooperation and highlights the country’s progress in various crucial sectors.

During the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is scheduled to deliver a compelling speech that will shed light on the latest developments in Somalia.

The address will focus on key areas such as security and resolution, poverty reduction, healthcare, education, economic development, production, human rights, justice, the establishment of government agencies, and the pressing issue of climate change.

The Prime Minister’s speech will outline Somalia’s efforts to enhance security measures and promote peace and stability within its borders.

It will also emphasize the significant milestones achieved in combating Al-Shabaab, exemplified by the successful elimination of the Al-Shabaab group and the liberation of dozens of areas previously under their control.

Education will also be a key focus of the Prime Minister’s speech.

He will highlight the government’s efforts to improve educational infrastructure, increase access to quality education, and enhance educational outcomes for Somali youth. By investing in education, Somalia aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to the nation’s progress and build a prosperous future.

