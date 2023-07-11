PM Barre spearheads discussions on Somalia’s entry to EAC

A month after the leaders of the regional organization adopted the report on Somalia’s membership, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre presided over a meeting on Monday to talk about the preparations for Somalia’s admission to the East African Community (EAC) bloc. Government representatives from various branches attended the meeting, which centered on the country’s level of technical and financial preparation.Abdusalam Omer, the Presidential Special Envoy for Somalia to the EAC, gave reports on the progression of the government’s utilization, the strategy for negotiations, and the current situation.

The East African Community (EAC) heads of state adopted a report last month verifying Somalia’s application to join the regional alliance. The EAC leaders instructed the EAC secretariat and the EAC Council of Ministers to begin talks with Somalia and report their progress to the following regular summit of the EAC heads of state. In 2012, Somalia submitted its initial application to join the EAC; however, the verification mission was delayed for a number of reasons.

Somalia borders Kenya and has strong historical, linguistic, economic, and socio-cultural ties with most of the EAC member states The seven nations that make up the EAC are Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tanzania

