WFP to support farmers and displaced persons in Hirshabelle

The World Food Program has announced plans to support farmers and displaced persons in Hirshabelle State.

During a meeting with Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe Hussein in Jowhar, Laura Tuner, the Country Director for Somalia, also pledged support for measures to mitigate climate change and control flooding by the Shabelle River.

The meeting, which was attended by ministers and other officials of the Hirshabelle State, was an opportunity for the World Food Program to discuss their plans to support the people of Somalia.

The President expressed his gratitude for the organization’s continued support, which has been instrumental in helping to address the humanitarian needs of the Somali people.

The World Food Program’s plans to support farmers in Hirshabelle State will include providing them with the necessary tools and resources to increase their productivity and improve their livelihoods. This will include measures such as training programs, access to markets, and the provision of seeds and fertilizers.

In addition to supporting farmers, the World Food Program will also provide assistance to displaced persons in the region. This will include the provision of food and other essential items, as well as support for livelihoods and income generation activities.

The organization has been working in Somalia for many years, providing vital assistance to those affected by conflict, displacement, and natural disasters.

